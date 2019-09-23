Germany May See No Growth This Year as Manufacturing Slumps

Germany’s private sector is suffering its worst downturn in almost seven years as a manufacturing slump deepens, raising pressure on the government to add fiscal stimulus.

A Purchasing Manager’s Index fell to 49.1 in September from 51.7 a month earlier, according to IHS Markit. The reading was worse than economists predicted and the lowest since October 2012. It’s also the first reading below 50, signaling contraction, since April 2013.

The confluence of trade tensions, challenges for the auto industry and looming Brexit are “paralyzing order books” in manufacturing, said Phil Smith, an economist at Markit. The result is the worst slump German industry has seen since the depth of 2009 financial crisis, he reckons.

“The manufacturing numbers are simply awful,” Smith said. “The economy is limping toward the final quarter of the year and, on its current trajectory, might not see any growth before the end of 2019.”

There are already signs that the export-driven manufacturing slump is spreading into the rest of the economy. Job growth is stalling after almost six years of practically uninterrupted growth.

Services saw the first decline in new business in more than four and a half years in September, which provides “evidence that demand across Germany is already starting to deteriorate,” according to Smith.

While the European Central Bank decided earlier this month to roll out a new stimulus package for the euro zone, the German government has so far been reluctant to heed calls to add its own fiscal support.

Chancellor Angela Merkel promised to stick to a policy of zero deficit spending on Friday, even as her administration announced a 54 billion-euro ($60 billion) pledge to put its climate target back on track.

