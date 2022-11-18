(Bloomberg) -- Germany is trying to draw up agreements with major users of electricity to reduce consumption this winter in case gas is rationed for power generation.

The two biggest grid operators in the south of Germany are approaching huge manufacturers like BASF SE to find out how much electricity demand they can cut if needed, perhaps for a few hours a day as winter approaches.

Amprion GmbH Chief Executive Officer Hans-Juergen Brick said “constructive discussions” with industrial consumers are under way to possibly curb consumption. However, it remains to be seen how much those users can cut while continuing to operate, he added.

The other grid operator, Tennet TSO GmbH, said it is also holding talks with companies.

As Europe’s largest economy, Germany is at the center of the region’s energy crisis. The nation produces about 15% of is power from gas, a key driver in setting power prices, and it has filled its stockpiles to the brim to prepare for winter.

Still, in the case of a cold snap there could be a power shortfall because supplies are likely to be diverted to meet household heating demand. Germany has been reluctant to say whether cuts might be necessary this winter compared to neighboring France, which could have hundreds of hours of blackouts.

Germany’s plan would enable organized power cuts, known as brownouts, in certain regions, allowing firms to plan in advance. But an Economy Ministry spokesman said “there are currently no indications that the security of supply or the stability of the system are at risk.”

European countries have already made similar preparations for disruptions to power supplies this winter after Russia cut natural gas shipments in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

“The coordination is now taking place bilaterally,” said Sebastian Bolay, an energy expert at the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce. “We think the risk that we’ll see brownouts in the winter is very real.”

Some regions of Germany are better prepared than others, with the southern states - home to much of the country’s industry - facing higher brownout risks due to lower renewable capacity. Parts of the country could experience an extreme scenario in which power demand is not fully covered for a few hours, leading to the use of load shedding, according to Tennet.

Chemical giant BASF was approached recently by the grid operator about its plans but no agreement has been reached yet, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named because the discussions are private.

A spokesperson for BASF declined to comment.

Rolling Disconnections

In the event of a bottleneck, operators would carry out rolling load disconnections, cutting off customers in an entire region at a time, according to the Federal Network Agency, Germany’s energy regulator.

For companies, it is better to reach an agreement on a shutdown in a controlled way, than having supplies cut suddenly, said Bolay of the industry association.

Some areas of Germany already have similar agreements in place. Berlin, in the northeast, is well prepared, according to the city’s grid operator.

“For the first time, people are talking about risks of power cuts,” said Tim Steinert, a senior consultant at Berlin-based Enervis Energy Advisors. “There have been signs of the problem for years. Now, everything turned out in the worst possible way and we need to get prepared.”

--With assistance from Petra Sorge.

(Updates with Amprion CEO comment in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.