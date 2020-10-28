(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for tougher restrictions on movement and contact, including closing bars, restaurants and leisure facilities until the end of November.

In talks with regional premiers later on Wednesday on Germany’s coronavirus response, Merkel will also urge citizens to keep private contacts to an absolute minimum, and to avoid all non-urgent private travel, according to a draft federal government briefing paper obtained by Bloomberg.

The document notes that effective contact tracing has become impossible in many parts of the nation, and that without further restrictions, exponential growth in the number of infections would overburden the health system within a few weeks and lead to a significant rise in serious cases and deaths.

“We’re in a very difficult situation, the infection numbers are exploding,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday in an interview with ARD TV. “It’s a threat to the health system and therefore to human life and that’s why policy makers must act.”

The proposed restrictions, which would take effect Nov. 4 and remain in force until the end of the month, must still be discussed with the state leaders. They include:

People will only be allowed outside with members of their own household and one other household. The restriction would be binding and violations would carry sanctions

Citizens are asked to refrain from private travel and visits, including to relatives; hotel accommodation will be restricted to non-tourist purposes

All leisure institutions and facilities, such as fitness studios, swimming pools, theaters, opera houses, concert venues, fairs, cinemas and leisure parks will be closed

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and similar establishments will be closed

Schools and daycare centers will stay open, as well as supermarkets and hairdressing salons, under existing hygiene regulations

Germany’s new coronavirus cases rose by 7,890 in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning to a total of 463,419. The average over the past week is well above the highest daily total during the initial wave of the disease in the spring.

