(Bloomberg) -- Germany will reopen nightclubs and ease restrictions on stores and restaurants as part of a three-step plan to unwind pandemic-related restrictions, joining the wave of countries scaling back emergency measures.

Europe’s largest economy aims to lift most curbs by March 20, taking a more cautious approach than many of its neighbors. The move was agreed on Wednesday after talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state leaders and comes just days after Germany posted record infection levels.

Germany’s outbreak started to recede in recent days and the improving outlook prompted calls from across the political spectrum to follow countries like the U.K., Ireland and Denmark in easing restrictions.

While the government rolls back public-health measures, it will continue to extend aid to businesses affected by the crisis. Companies that face labor shortages from Covid infections can continue to call on support to cover lost wages after March 31. Companies affected by supply-chain disruptions or other Covid-related issues can continue to ask for help until June.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has paid out around 78 billion euros ($88.7 billion) in aid to companies and extended 55.2 billion euros in loans.

The government remains cautious saying that restrictions could be reintroduced should a fresh pandemic wave emerge. Scholz also said he continued to back a vaccine mandate to fight future outbreaks.

