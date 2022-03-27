(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to buy a missile defense system as part of a push to modernize its military following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country is considering options including the U.S. manufactured THAAD missle shield and the Israeli-made Arrow 3 system, Marcus Faber, defense expert in the parliamentary group of the Free Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News. No final decision has been made, he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the idea with the nation’s Chief of Staff Eberhard Zorn in the past week, Bild am Sonntag reported earlier. Germany has earmarked 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to beef up its defense. It currently only has 12 Patriot anti-rocket units that can’t protect the entire country, Faber said.

The Israeli system, also known as Iron Dome, would probably cost less than 2 billion euros and production could start immediately, Faber said.

