(Bloomberg) -- Germany is on the cusp of announcing a deal to buy its largest power grid from state-owned Dutch operator TenneT Holding BV for just over €22 billion ($23.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The government is in advanced talks on terms of the potential purchase and may announce an agreement as early as Friday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Germany is trying to clinch the long-awaited deal just weeks before Dutch general elections scheduled for Nov. 22. The transaction has faced multiple delays with both governments haggling over price. It’s also been complicated by diverging views in Berlin’s ruling coalition over how to structure grid ownership once the deal goes through, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Negotiations are still ongoing and could drag on for longer, the people said. Representatives for the Dutch finance ministry and German economy ministry declined to comment. A Tennet representative said “we are still in discussions.”

The planned acquisition is part of German efforts to consolidate the country’s power grids and bolster energy security. It’s been grappling with a challenging transition to renewables as well as uncertainty triggered by the loss of Russian pipeline gas.

Germany’s goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 requires a massive overhaul of the nation’s grid to link the offshore wind produced in the north with its industrial heartland in the south.

