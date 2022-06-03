(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s finance ministry is open to the sale of its stake in Commerzbank AG to a European rival once the lender’s share price has rebounded further and the fallout from the war in Ukraine subsides, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Officials at the finance ministry, the lender’s biggest shareholder, touched on the stake in broader discussions with top executives at potential European acquirers this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the conversations were private. Any deal would have to ensure the bank continues to support the German economy by being anchored in the country, the people said.

The informal contacts are the clearest sign yet that the new government, formed late last year, is seeking to make progress on exiting a bank that was bailed out with billions of euros of taxpayer money during the depths of the financial crisis. Germany still owns a stake of 15.6% in Commerzbank.

Commerzbank rose as much as 1.6% on the news and was trading 1.4% higher at 3:47 p.m. local time. It’s up about 23% this year to date, making it among Europe’s best performing lenders.

The ministry is focused on a European partner after the previous administration failed to persuade larger rival Deutsche Bank AG to take over Commerzbank about three years ago. Those talks fell apart partly because of the risk of revenue losses. The current team at the ministry argues the German economy needs two big domestic banks.

The government would like to see Commerzbank’s share price rise further before selling it, partly to strengthen its position within a new banking group, said the people. While German officials have traditionally characterized such a scenario as a merger, Commerzbank has a lower market value than many European peers, meaning a sale of the stake to a larger bank would likely set the stage for a takeover.

Officials are resigned to the fact that they’re unlikely to recoup the full amount that was initially paid. Germany would need to sell its Commerzbank stake at a share price of about 26 euros ($28) to break even on its initial investment, the previous administration said. The firm’s stock currently trades at about 8 euros.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was finance minister in the previous government that backed a takeover of Commerzbank by Deutsche Bank. While the ministry is in the lead because it’s formally the overseer of the stake, it’s possible that the Chancellery may also weigh in on such a deal, especially if the political stakes rise.

A deal would mark one of Europe’s largest cross-border transactions in the industry. It could kick off a wave of long-awaited consolidation across the region’s banking sector by putting pressure on other lenders to bulk up.

The government’s ownership of the Commerzbank stake isn’t designed to be permanent, a finance ministry spokeswoman said by email. She said the decision on what to do with it would be made by a committee with members from various ministries. Commerzbank declined to comment. The Chancellery referred requests to comment to the finance ministry.

Over the past decade, banks including BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV and UniCredit SpA have approached the German government about a potential purchase and several other lenders have studied the possibility, Bloomberg has reported.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel and Commerzbank counterpart Manfred Knof met in recent weeks, though they started the meeting by saying that M&A was impossible at the moment because of the current geopolitical context, people familiar with the matter said last month.

European bank deals are also set to become more attractive after global regulators decided to treat the euro area as one jurisdiction, removing the threat of higher capital requirements for lender bulking up in the bloc.

