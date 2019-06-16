(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s automotive regulator ordered PSA Group’s Opel unit to recall some gasoline-fueled cars because they exceed emissions limits, Bild am Sonntag reported, without saying where it got the information.

Adam and Corsa models “seriously” exceed permitted nitrogen oxide levels when used on the road, the newspaper said without citing anyone. The order affects 210,000 vehicles, of which 54,000 are in Germany, according to Bild.

Opel’s quality assessment found that so-called Lambda controls in some Adam and Corsa models from 2018 and 2019 aren’t “sufficiently robust” at high speeds, a spokesman for the company said in a response to Bloomberg. That means cars that have run for more than about 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles) could exceed nitrogen oxide limits over the course of their lifespan, he said.

Opel started informing clients two months ago so they could update the software of affected cars, the spokesman said in an email.

Opel has previously said that Frankfurt prosecutors were investigating the emissions of diesel cars and that it was cooperating with the authorities.

