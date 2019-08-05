(Bloomberg) -- Germany doesn’t believe Boris Johnson will be able to make good on his threat to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal, according to two government officials, weakening the new prime minister’s negotiating position with the bloc.

German officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they expect Parliament to thwart any attempt to rip the country out of the bloc without an agreement to smooth the process. Irish officials take a similar view.

Johnson has vowed to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 “do or die.” He says he wants to cut a new deal with the EU but has set an ultimatum that the other side has made clear it can’t accept -- he wants to scrap a measure designed to keep the Irish border free of checkpoints. Johnson has said his threat to walk away must be credible to the other side, and as part of that strategy has increased spending on no-deal preparations.

The credibility of his threat is undermined by the opposition he faces in Parliament. His overall working majority was reduced to just one after a special election last week and there’s long been a clear majority against a no-deal split.

What’s less clear is whether Parliament will be able to stand in his way -- politicians are expecting a constitutional showdown in the coming months.

Legal Default

Parliament forced former Prime Minister Theresa May to seek an extension to EU membership rather than crash out of the bloc earlier this year, and lawmakers are working on maneuvers to tie Johnson’s hands too. But a more determined prime minister might be harder to block. A government spokesman reiterated on Monday that the legal default is for Britain to leave on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Dominic Cummings, a key adviser to Johnson and a major player in the 2016 referendum campaign, has told officials it’s already too late for Parliament to prevent a no-deal exit, according to the Telegraph newspaper. He said the EU is making a mistake thinking the U.K. is bluffing. The government could call an election after Oct. 31 -- and allow Britain to tumble out of the bloc during the campaign -- the Telegraph reported him as saying.

But in Berlin, officials expect new elections would strengthen the pro-EU parties, raising the possibility of a new government led by a coalition of Labour and Liberal Democrats, the officials said.

A poll last week by YouGov indicated that in a general election, the Conservatives would win 32% of the vote, with Labour on 22%, the Liberal Democrats on 19% and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party on 13%.

