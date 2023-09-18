(Bloomberg) -- Germany announced additional military support for Ukraine worth €400 million ($428 million), though the package does not include the bunker-busting Taurus cruise missiles the government in Kyiv has urgently requested.

The new aid will include munitions, armored vehicles and training for thousands of soldiers, as well as warm clothing for the winter and mine-clearing equipment, Bild newspaper quoted Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as saying. A ministry spokesman confirmed the report.

Germany is still deciding whether to send the long-range Taurus missiles and must weigh “a multitude of political, legal, military and technical aspects,” Pistorius told the paper.

Among other factors, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition must determine whether the missiles — which could help penetrate Russian defensive positions — can be used without support from German soldiers, Bild said.

Germany is the second-biggest provider of materiel to Kyiv after the US, according to data from the Kiel Institute. Its latest pledge comes on the eve of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base near Heidelberg.

Pistorius will not attend Tuesday’s meeting, which will be hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, due to a Covid-19 infection, Bild reported.

For a list of Germany’s military support for Ukraine, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.