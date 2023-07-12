(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning a raft of measures designed to boost climate-friendly investments and competitiveness that the government estimates will ease the tax burden on companies and households by about €6 billion ($6.6 billion) a year.

The focus of the package of nearly 50 measures is on small and medium-sized businesses, according to a government paper distributed Wednesday. One of the main elements is a new subsidy mechanism for climate-friendly investments — part of the ruling coalition’s blueprint for government agreed in 2021 — to help companies speed the process of cutting emissions.

“The liquidity situation of companies should be improved so that more investments can be made in the long term,” according to the paper.

Planned measures include:

Subsidy of 15% for investments in climate protection for the period 2024 to 2027 Up to a maximum of €30 million

Expanding the tax-deduction mechanism for losses to promote risk-taking

Strengthening tax incentives for research and development

Boosting liquidity for small and medium-sized enterprises

Lindner, who heads the business-friendly Free Democrats, has circulated the proposals to his fellow ministers for assessment, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported.

After that, they would need to be signed off in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet before being sent to parliament, where they could be amended before lawmakers give their final approval.

