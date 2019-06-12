55m ago
Germany Plans Rules on Product Returns for Online Retailers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to regulate product returns at online retailers, a spokesman for the environment ministry said on Wednesday.
A proposal designed to reduce the number of returned products that are destroyed by retailers is to be presented this month, said Spokesman Stephan Haufe at a press conference in Berlin.
"The goal is very clear: return goods must be either be resold or donated," Haufe said. Destruction should be "the absolute last option."
The environment ministry is visiting several online retailers to get a better idea of the extent of the disposal of returned goods.
