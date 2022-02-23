(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling coalition on Wednesday approved a draft law to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros an hour ($13.6) from October. That’s about 60% of the country’s median wage, a benchmark recommended by European labor unions. The increase was part of the three-way coalition pact between Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.

