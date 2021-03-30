(Bloomberg) -- Germany is reassessing AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine after the capital Berlin suspended its use for people under the age of 60, citing new data on potentially dangerous side effects.

Dilek Kalayci, the city’s top health official said that Germany’s vaccination commission and the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which oversee vaccine use, will make new recommendations on how to proceed.

Regional health ministers will also discuss the Astra vaccine at a special meeting later on Tuesday, she added.

“We have to wait for the recommendations but we wanted to take this step as a precaution,” Kalayci said Tuesday at a news conference. “This vaccine does prevent severe symptoms, and that is very valuable, but we have to be careful with it nonetheless.”

Germany this month joined other European countries in resuming the use of the Astra shot after the European Union’s drug regulator confirmed its view that the vaccine is safe.

The European Medicines Agency concluded that its benefits outweigh the risks, following a safety review after reports of blood clots in some recipients. While the EMA said the cases so far are “rare,” it recommended that a warning is added to make sure the public is better informed.

