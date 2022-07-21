(Bloomberg) -- Germany raised its targets for gas storage, reflecting growing concern about the country’s ability to heat homes and run factories this winter and next.

The government will now require storage to be 95% full by Nov. 1, compared with the previous level of 90%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

The move increases the likelihood that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration will intervene in managing reserves. Habeck warned storage operators that control of facilities could be taken away if they didn’t comply, calling it a “use it or lose it” policy.

Despite Moscow resuming flows through the critical Nord Stream pipeline on Thursday, Germany remains on high alert. The country, which has said it needs until 2024 to end its reliance on Russian gas, is concerned President Vladimir Putin will reduce flows again to retaliate against Europe for sanctions over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

“In fact, Russia is using its great power -- too great a power that we have given to Russia -- to blackmail Europe and Germany, proving every day to be an insecure factor in the energy supply,” Habeck said.

The urgency to bulk up reserves comes as the government closes in a bailout package for Uniper SE to prevent the collapse of a linchpin in the country’s energy network. The government may end up with a 30% stake, which would give it effective veto power over major decisions by Germany’s biggest buyer of Russian gas, people familiar with the matter have said.

Habeck said the resumption of Nord Stream flows isn’t impacting the negotiations.

“We have always expected that a certain amount of gas is coming” through Russia’s main pipeline to Europe, Habeck said. “That means for the talks with and about Uniper, it doesn’t change much.”

Germany’s new storage targets were set at 75% for Sept. 1 and 85% for Oct. 1, Habeck said.

The country’s gas reserves are currently about 65% full. It would take about a month to increase the level to the September hurdle, based on the rates in the week before the Nord Stream link was halted for maintenance. During the 10-day stoppage, storage levels declined on two days.

