(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to receive the Balance of Power newsletter in your inbox, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Germany’s defense chief said the country is prepared to station a permanent brigade of some 4,000 troops in Lithuania to help shore up NATO’s eastern flank against potential Russian aggression.

The announcement by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a visit to Vilnius on Monday represented a more robust pledge after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government previously said the German military contingent would operate on a rotational basis.

The conditions for such a presence are an expansion of infrastructure — including barracks and depots — in the Baltic nation of 2.8 million, as well as coordination with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s security plans.

“This will be a considerable effort,” Pistorius said alongside his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas. “That’s why we’ve agreed to build up a brigade step by step” along with infrastructure – an effort that will take more than “just a few months.”

Saying the situation in Russia “seems to be very unstable” after mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny on Saturday, Pistorius also reinforced Germany’s commitment to the security of the Baltic states.

Anusauskas said a German brigade in Lithuania is “our priority.”

“We are ready to continue to work together to reconcile the needs of the German forces to receive a brigade-sized unit as soon as possible,” he added.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak and Kevin Whitelaw.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.