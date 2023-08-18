(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government received €417 million ($453 million) in excess earnings taxes levied on electric generators, equivalent to a sliver of the profits made by RWE AG during months of elevated power prices.

The funds received cover the period from the start of December 2022 through March 2023, Germany’s economy ministry said in a statement. The government introduced the tax last year as part of a raft of measures aimed at shielding households and companies from the energy price surge unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earnings at several German utilities have surged due to significantly higher electricity prices. Earnings at RWE more than doubled during the first half of 2023 to €4.54 billion.

