(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock appointed the executive director of Greenpeace International as the country’s official climate commissioner, sending a signal that the former co-leader of the Green party plans to take an aggressive stance on environmental protection.

Jennifer Morgan, a U.S. citizen, will start her new job on March 1. Once her application for Germany citizenship is granted, she will get the title of state secretary, the highest civil-service rank in the country’s bureaucracy.

“In the 21st century, climate policy is also geopolitics,” Baerbock said at a press conference in Berlin, a day after returning from the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. “I’ve chosen the best woman for this job,” she said, adding that Morgan will be her “right hand” on climate policy.

Morgan called Germany’s efforts to become climate neutral by 2045 the country’s “new soft power.” The 55-year-old activist, who has been at the helm of Greenpeace for six years, countered criticism that she could be conflicted in her allegiances.

“My political heart beats wholly for Germany,” Morgan said. “This is a unique chance for me to put something into practice that’s concerned me for the last 30 years.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.