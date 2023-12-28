(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government has brushed aside calls to change a compromise agreement on Germany’s 2024 budget as a way to accommodate angry farmers.

“There is a political agreement... and this is now being implemented technically, the ministries are working on the wording for the respective draft laws,” deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters in Berlin on Thursday when asked if there might be changes to the fiscal plan in light of harsh criticism of the farming lobby and the agriculture chief.

The spokesman comments come after almost a month of negotiations to cut next year’s spending by €17 billion ($18.9 billion). In addition to cutbacks in social benefits, the coalition decided to reduce fossil fuel subsidies worth €3 billion, including the removal of tax breaks for diesel used by farmers as well as vehicles in the agricultural industry worth about €1 billion.

As a response, farmers — backed by Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir of the Greens and lobby groups — have begun protesting and announced that they will continue to do so in January if the cuts aren’t reversed. Even Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that the tax breaks could be reinstated if counter-financing can be found, which in turn has led to criticism from the Social Democrats.

The adjustments to the 2024 budget had become necessary after Germany’s top court declared in mid-November that the shifting of debt-financed funds outside the budget was unconstitutional. The coalition negotiations that followed were the toughest test yet for the ruling three-party coalition. Lawmakers are expected to pass the budget next month.

