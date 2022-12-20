(Bloomberg) -- Germany handed over 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria more than a century after they were looted by British colonists in a step that may spur other countries to return artifacts stolen from Africa.

The return of the objects opens a new chapter in deeper cooperation with Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday.

The Benin Bronzes — taken from the palace of the former Kingdom of Benin after it was attacked by British colonists in 1897 — are a collection of about 3,000 sculptures and other objects. The artifacts were shipped to Europe and later sold off in London to recoup the costs of the military invasion. There are about 1,000 objects in Germany alone.

“Today, we are taking a step that was long overdue,” Baerbock said. It’s hoped the handover will signal that “Germany is serious about coming to terms with its dark colonial history,” she added.

Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama urged other countries including the UK to return objects in its possession.

“We’ll continue to insist on the restitution and work with the international community such as UN and others to implore all these colonial powers that polluted and stole all these artifacts to return them,” he said.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art returned 29 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in October under the US institution’s new ethical returns policy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.