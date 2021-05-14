(Bloomberg) -- Germany returned the U.K. to its list of Covid-19 risk areas, widening the impact of Britain’s rise in cases linked to the so-called India variant.

The change, which takes effect Sunday, is due to the “at least limited occurrence” of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India, Germany’s public health authority Robert Koch Institute said in a statement on Friday.

Germany reversed its stance four weeks after taking the U.K. off the risk-area list as the variant raises questions about the government’s plan to end the pandemic lockdown. The institute emphasized that the U.K. was put on the list because of the virus variant, rather than the number of cases relative to the country’s population.

The shift means travelers from the U.K. must register online before entering Germany and present a negative coronavirus test to avoid an extended quarantine.

Confirmed U.K. infections of the strain more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 from 520, according to Public Health England. While there’s no evidence the variant can evade vaccines, there are signs that it spreads more easily than the Kent mutation which ran rampant in the U.K. at the start of the year, prompting a third national lockdown.

