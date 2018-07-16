(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has channeled funding equal to about one-third of German GDP into Italy and Spain through the monetary union’s payment-settlement system, Target2. In all likelihood, Germany will get that money back some day, according to Bloomberg Economics. In the meantime, the Bundesbank is exposed to a lot of credit risk that could blow a gigantic hole in its balance sheet if the monetary union were to collapse.

To contact the staff on this story: David Powell (Economist) in London at dpowell24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Sheldon Reback

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.