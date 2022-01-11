(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s population is aging and the impact is starting to get real, according to Holger Schaefer, senior economist with the IW economic institute in Cologne. In 2022, the workforce is set to shrink by more than 300,000 people as more reach retirement age than start working, and it will get worse in the coming years, he said on Twitter. By the end of the decade, there could be more than 5 million fewer workers, unless immigration can plug the gap.

