(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier appealed to the Taiwanese government to boost supply for its ailing car industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors and sensors.

Altmaier stressed the importance of semiconductors for the car industry in a letter to Taiwan’s economy minister and deputy prime minister seen by Bloomberg. The current chip shortage endangers the recovery of Germany’s automobile sector and the revitalization of the global economy, Altmaier wrote.

The German minister called on the Taiwanese government to make this clear to its main chip producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Altmaier’s letter followed an intervention by Germany’s car lobby group, VDA, which has warned that the current shortage in global chip production affects the country’s automobile manufacturers. Next to China, Taiwan is the main producer of semiconductors. TSMC is the main supplier for Germany’s car industry, according to the ministry.

Taiwan has not received Altmaier’s letter, its Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. TSMC’s “top priority” is to help resolve the automotive-industry chip shortage and it is working closely with customers, the company said in a separate statement.

(Adds comments from company, Taiwan ministry in last paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.