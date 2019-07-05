(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Europe aims to keep a grip on the International Monetary Fund’s top post as Christine Lagarde prepares to step down; in other personnel news, Corbynomics is stalking the race for Britain’s next prime minister

Austerity mode. It costs little, if any, for the German government to borrow, so it’s a bit of a worry that they are keeping purse strings so tight

Blockbuster data. The most-anticipated economic report of the week, on U.S. jobs, could definitively nudge the Federal Reserve to an interest-rate cut at the end of the month; here’s what economists are saying ahead of the release

Trade wars. China continues to demand that the U.S. lift all tariffs; meanwhile, Vietnam is trying to satisfy the U.S. through a renewed trans-shipment crackdown and greater caution around currency intervention

Inequality widens. The International Labour Organization says only 10% of workers are earning nearly half of all global pay. The lowest 20% earn less than 1% of total labor income

What a week. All the match-ups in the global trade fight club, plus how the central banks are managing the headwinds and personnel changes in top economic posts feature in our wrap of the week

