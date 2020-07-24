(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has been sued over alleged failure to properly police Wirecard AG and prevent the payments company from manipulating capital markets.

Andreas Tilp filed the suit on behalf of investors who bought the stock or related securities on or before Feb. 18, 2019, claiming the regulator should have taken action by then, the lawyer said in a statement on Friday. The suit was filed late on Thursday in a Frankfurt court and is seeking a status akin to U.S.-style class actions, he said.

“BaFin grossly neglected its duties and powers by refusing to investigate Wirecard AG for market manipulation, while taking biased action against journalists and short sellers,” Tilp said. If Bafin had “properly investigated the matter,” any wrongdoing would have come to light earlier, he added.

A BaFin spokeswoman said the regulator will comment on the suit later on Friday.

