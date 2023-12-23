(Bloomberg) -- German chemical giant Bayer AG said it won a trial in a US lawsuit brought by a man who said exposure to its Roundup herbicide caused him to develop cancer.

The verdict in favor of Bayer by the Superior Court of California in San Benito County “brings this trial to a successful conclusion and is consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff’s illness,” the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said in a statement. “We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup.”

Bayer has suffered major setbacks in the courts and in drug development that have increased pressure on Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson to outline a turnaround plan. It was ordered this week to pay $857 million to former students and parent volunteers at a Seattle-area school who blamed exposure to the company’s hazardous chemicals at the facility for causing brain damage and other ailments.

