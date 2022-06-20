(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s biggest labor union is seeking a wage increase of 7% to 8% to help 3.8 million metals and electronics workers cope with rampant inflation.

The recommendation Monday by IG Metall’s management board is the highest in about 13 years, reflecting a squeeze on consumers triggered by the war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions. The corridor encompasses the Bundesbank’s 2022 prediction for average price growth in Europe’s largest economy.

The negotiations starting in September will be Germany’s biggest wage settlement, and its outcome may provide an indicator of how overall pay will develop across sectors. Such wage talks are closely scrutinized by the European Central Bank, which is poised to begin raising interest rates. Officials have warned that steep pay increases could threaten an inflationary spiral.

IG Metall Chairman Joerg Hofmann called on politicians to assist in easing the burden of rising living costs.

Compensating for inflation in the current situation “cannot be the task of collective bargaining alone,” he told a press conference on Monday.

German inflation hit another high in May, with prices jumping 8.7% from a year ago. Arndt Kirchhoff, head of the Gesamtmetall employers’ lobby in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, warned over the weekend that “excessive wage agreements” would further fuel inflation.

In an indication of how the September negotiations might unfold, IG Metall last week won a 6.5% pay raise over 18 months along with a one-time payment of 500 euros ($526) for steel workers. That amounts to the biggest wage increase in 30 years.

Even so, that deal equates to annualized growth of 4.3% and doesn’t look like the start of a so-called wage-price spiral, Barclays economist Mark Cus Babis said in a note.

JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi agreed, calling the outcome “not a particularly strong pay increase, especially when considering the surge in inflation and the strong orders position of the German industrial sector.”

Negotiated pay rose 2.8% in the euro area in the first three months of the year, close to the 3% level that ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has said is in line with the central bank’s 2% inflation target. Fuzesi expects the number to fall again, as it was boosted by one-off payments in Germany.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.