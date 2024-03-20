(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s birth rate fell to the lowest level in more than a decade last year, adding to concerns about how a shrinking workforce may dent the country’s economic prospects.

Figures released Wednesday by the Federal Institute for Population Research (BIB) showed that German women were having 1.36 children on average in fall 2023, compared with 1.57 in 2021.

The sharp decline is part of a problematic cocktail of factors that are eroding Germany’s competitiveness and holding back growth. Companies in Europe’s largest economy are still coming to terms with the loss of cheap Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine and tensions over the trading relationship with China.

The authors of the study attribute the unusually rapid drop in the birth rate partly to the pandemic and the coronavirus vaccination campaign. Many women may have prioritized vaccinations and delayed having children because the jabs were not approved for pregnant women at the time, they said.

But the researchers also point to other factors such as Russia’s war against Ukraine and the related spike in energy and food prices.

“In such a time of multiple crises, many people are not planning to have children,” Martin Bujard, BIB researcher and co-author of the study, said. “In addition to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and advancing climate change have increased the feeling of uncertainty among people.”

German companies are already struggling to fill more than 700,000 job vacancies following decades of low birth rates and inconsistent immigration policies. Staff shortages are likely to increase further with a large number of older workers set to retire in the coming years.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition has reacted to the problem by passing a far-reaching immigration law aimed at lowering the hurdles for attracting skilled workers from abroad.

The ruling coalition also plans to secure state-pension financing over the longer term by establishing a €200 billion ($217 billion) equity investment fund by the middle of the next decade.

