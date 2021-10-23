(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s new coronavirus infections rose to a level not seen since May as the pandemic resurges with the onset of colder weather in large parts across Europe.

Cases recorded were exactly 100 per 100,000 people for the past seven days on Saturday, an increase from a rate of 95.1 per 100,000 a day earlier, data from Robert Koch Institute showed. There has been 83,14 cases in the past seven days and 15,145 over the previous 24 hours, it said. Deaths rose to 86, from 75 a week ago.

