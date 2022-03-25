(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Covid situation probably won’t improve in the coming weeks, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday, suggesting millions more people will catch the virus and thousands more will die before warmer weather arrives.

The risk of infection is greater than ever, with some 300,000 new cases being reported in Germany in each of the last few days -- a figure that probably captures less than half of the true infection level, Lauterbach said. The country has recently reported about 300 daily deaths, a burden that could rise in coming weeks, Lauterbach warned.

“We can’t talk about Freedom Day,” he said. “It’s not enough to simply wait for the weather to get better for this to go away. We have be active again.”

With hospitals struggling in many parts of Germany because of high patient loads and many doctors and nurses out sick or in quarantine, Lauterbach urged the country’s most-affected regions to maintain restrictions. He also renewed calls for vaccine mandates, saying that even one dose can reduce the risk of death or severe illness within a week for a previously unvaccinated person.

Germany has as many as 10 times more unvaccinated people at high risk of severe Covid than does England, he said. While that poses a threat for the weeks ahead, it will also require societal restrictions in the fall and winter, he said. Lauterbach also urged millions of Germans who are eligible for a fourth dose to get one, saying only a small number of people have done so.

