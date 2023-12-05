(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s DAX equity Index is set to close at a record high, just four months after reaching its previous peak.

The benchmark gained 0.5% on Tuesday, reaching nearly 16,480 points, surpassing its highest closing level on record, hit in late July. Among European indexes, the export-heavy gauge joins Italy’s FTSE MIB benchmark to fully recover from a summer correction that had knocked it more than 10% lower over the course of three months.

The latest leg of the DAX rally shows US and European stocks have the momentum to extend last month’s gains into December, as optimism builds that central banks have won the fight against inflation. That potentially leaves them room to cut interest rates next year in order to support faltering global economic growth, investors are wagering.

The DAX, which is a total-return index, has now gained more than 18% so far this year, while the Stoxx 600 is up almost 10%. Bellwether German stocks such as chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG, engineering conglomerate Siemens AG and insurer Allianz SE are among those that have led the the DAX’s rebound from its late-October low.

“Market participants are betting on a continuation of the year-end rally,” said Comdirect Bank strategist Andreas Lipkow, adding that investors’ attention would be firmly focused on this week’s packed economic data calendar from the world’s major economies.

With the DAX having regained its record high, attention will now turn to France’s CAC 40 index, which stands some 3% off its record peak. The broader STOXX 600 index is still 6% off its highs.

