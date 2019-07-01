(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s DAX Index is set to enter a bull market.

The equity benchmark rose as much as 1.8% in early Monday trading, bringing the total gain to 22% since a closing low on Dec. 27. Infineon Technologies AG and Covestro AG are leading the gain.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed at the G-20 summit to restart trade talks that broke down in May, with a suspension of new tariffs and the U.S. also scaling back restrictions on Huawei. Trump tweeted that the meeting was “better than expected.”

