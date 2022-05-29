(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

The German government faces a “wake-up moment” on spending next year when constitutional limits on borrowing are reintroduced, Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Focus.

“We have to prioritize the plans of the coalition,” Lindner told the magazine in an interview. “Not everything can be implemented straight away.”

Germany suspended the so-called debt brake for the past three years to offset the impact of the pandemic. It plans to restore it next year, when net new debt is projected to shrink to 7.5 billion euros ($8.05 billion).

Lindner called that a “realistic scenario” in the interview. The minister added that the government needs to avoid spending that stokes inflation, citing the risk that subsidies for new homes or electric cars drive up prices.

The budget will benefit from the expiry of pandemic-related spending by next year at the latest, Lindner said. He called for an end to free Covid-19 tests this year, according to a transcript of the interview distributed by his political party, the Free Democrats.

