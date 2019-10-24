(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Germany’s outlook darkened this month and employment declined for the first time since 2013, adding pressure on the government to use fiscal stimulus.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index marginally rose to 48.6 in October, missing economist estimates of 48.8 and remaining near September’s seven-year low. The index, which indicates contraction below 50, shows the private sector of the euro area’s largest economy extending its slump into the fourth quarter.

Job losses were largely centered in manufacturing, where staffing numbers fell the most by nearly a decade. Service sector job creation also slowed to a 3 1/2-year low.

The euro gave up some of the gain made after a relatively positive French PMI, though it remained higher on the day. It was up 0.2% to $1.1147 as of 9:32 a.m. Frankfurt time.

“Hopes of a return to growth in Germany in the final quarter have been somewhat dashed,” said Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit. “Perhaps most concerning are the signs of increasing strain on the domestic economy.”

The PMI data come ahead of the results of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s last policy meeting, where he is expected to give a further rallying cry for fiscal policy to help as he hands over the top position to former International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde.

