German exporters are sending ever so slightly encouraging signals that the worst of an industry slump might be behind them, an improvement that may come too late to prevent a recession in Europe’s largest economy and a spillover into the rest of the region.

Manufacturers in Germany saw shallower declines in output and export orders in October, and business confidence in trade improved thanks to better expectations among wholesalers. Yet the outlook is far from optimistic, and data on Nov. 14 may well show the nation’s economy shrinking for a second straight quarter. Bloomberg Economics sees GDP in the July-to-September period contracting by 0.1% — the same as the previous quarter.

Months of weakening world growth and demand for high-tech German goods has left companies struggling to retain workers. Linde, Bosch and Schaeffler are among those cutting jobs. Other firms including Kloeckner have lowered earnings forecasts in response to the global slowdown.

The rest of the euro area isn’t immune. IHS Markit’s measure of manufacturing for the bloc as a whole stayed in contraction territory for a ninth straight month. Bloomberg Economics says the 19-nation economy probably expanded just 0.1% in the third quarter, and may not improve much in the final three months of the year.

In his last press conference as president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi pinned the troubles largely on developments outside the region.

“This slowdown in growth mainly reflects the ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of persistent global uncertainties, which continue to weigh on the euro-area manufacturing sector and are dampening investment growth,” he said Thursday.

Charting the Trade War

As Britain tries to figure out its split with the European Union, it’s attempting to maintain current trading relationships to avoid reverting to World Trade Organization terms after exiting the bloc.

Today’s Must Reads

‘Completely aligned’ | Brazil’s president is meeting with Chinese leaders including Xi Jinping, hoping to forge stronger trade ties just as Beijing and Washington work on a deal.

Pence pushback | China fired back at Vice President Mike Pence’s criticism on human rights, chiding him for ignoring U.S. problems like racism and wealth disparity.

Moving on up | South Korea is ditching its developing-nation privileges at the WTO following allegations by the Trump administration that some countries misused the status.

Late harvest | U.S. farmers may return to pre-trade war levels of sales to China in time for the presidential election year, but a big windfall may have to wait a few years.

Eurasian union | Serbia will sign a trade pact with Russia’s answer to the EU, doubling down on its strategy of dual East-West allegiances as Brussels drags its feet on expanding into the Balkans.

Economic Analysis

Germany’s outlook: The latest business survey points to weakness persisting but may be bottoming.

Chinese reform | A shift in tax revenue sharing should help eases fiscal strains on strapped local governments.

Coming Up

Oct. 28: U.S. advanced goods trade balance

Nov. 1: South Korea trade balance

