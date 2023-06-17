(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy will probably stagnate this year, according to the BDI Federation of German Industries, which told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that it cut its outlook.

“We have just lowered our growth forecast for Germany to 0%,” BDI President Siegfried Russwurm told the paper. “The global economy is expected to grow by 2.7% — that shows that we are lagging behind.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.