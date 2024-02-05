(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s far-right AfD party is a risk for the economy because it threatens to deter investment by international businesses, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

Companies thinking about setting up shop in the nation are worried that they can’t recruit enough talent to go there, Lindner said at a Bloomberg event in Frankfurt.

Banks that moved to that city following Brexit are also wondering how things will develop, and the issue came up when he tried to promote Germany’s financial hub as a potential home for the European Union’s new anti-money laundering agency in Brussels, he said.

“The AfD is a location risk,” Lindner said Monday. “This is a party that’s calling into question the basic consensus of our country, namely European integration. And that’s very dangerous for our country, for many reasons.”

Lindner is joining business leaders who’ve become more vocal about the danger posed by the far right. Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said last week that populist platforms “lead directly to economic decline,” and Infineon Technologies AG CEO Jochen Hanebeck has said such policies are a “threat to prosperity.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated against the AfD and right-wing extremism in recent weeks, after the party surged in national polls.

Lindner ruled out entering a government coalition with the party, and called on others to do the same.

“Any form of cooperation with the AfD must be ruled out,” he said. “With a party that casually talks about Germany leaving the European Union — which would ruin us economically — with a party that Marine Le Pen warns against, there must be no cooperation whatsoever.”

