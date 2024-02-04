3h ago
Germany’s Far-Right Support Slips to Lowest in Seven Months
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Voter support for Germany’s far-right AfD is at its lowest since July, continuing a slow downward trend since a “re-migration” plan with Nazi echoes was recently uncovered, triggering mass protests.
The Alternative für Deutschland party had the support of 20% of voters, down one percentage point from a week ago, according to a survey by INSA for Bild am Sonntag. Hundreds of thousands joined pro-democracy and anti-right wing demonstrations again over the weekend.
While the AfD is reeling from the January reports, its support is only down slightly from a high of around 23%, and the party remains Germany’s second-strongest political force. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD has gained slightly, rising one percentage point to 15% in the past week, INSA said.
The poll showed Germany’s pro-business FDP, run by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, remains at 4%, leaving it below the threshhold needed to maintain a place in parliament at the next election. The Greens were unchanged at 13%.
Germany’s political landscape is seeing widespread frustration with Scholz’s coalition, which also includes the Greens. A worsening economy is fanning discontent, with new parties picking up support.
The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, known as BSW, held on to 7% of voters surveyed by INSA. The party, a splinter group from Die Linke (the Left), is planning to challenge in the upcoming European elections.
