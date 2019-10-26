(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz made it to a second-round vote to lead his party of Social Democrats, boosting the chances of survival for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Scholz, the only outspoken candidate in the SPD in favor of remaining in government, won the first round election with 22.7% of the ballots, a party official said on Saturday. He and his running mate, Brandenburg state politician Klara Geywitz, will face a leftist couple of contenders in the November run-off.

Merkel aides and investors will be relieved by the result, as there were last-minute doubts whether Scholz would be among the top two finishers. Opinion polls with wide margins of error and doubts over online voting security exacerbated uncertainties.

At stake is the direction of Merkel’s economic policy and the survival of her coalition. The majority of Scholz’s opponents were from the leftist camp of the party and had demanded a series of concessions of Merkel, such as boosting welfare spending or adopting minimum pensions. Some propose abandoning the government’s long-standing balanced-budget policy or exiting the alliance altogether.

The leadership dispute coincides with a slowdown of Germany’s economic growth to an estimated 0.5% this year from 2.5% just two years ago. It comes only days after Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Christian Democrat, proposed a peace-keeping force for northern Syria involving German troops. Her failure to consult the SPD, which is traditionally wary of such military commitments, renewed animosity between both parties.

A victory for Scholz in the Nov. 30 run-off would bolster his potential to bid for the country’s top job when Merkel’s term ends in 2021. Losing could debilitate the 61 year-old labor lawyer, though he only intends to resign as finance minister if his party officially votes to leave the coalition, according to a person with knowledge of his thinking.

What is unclear is whether the splintered leftist vote will now unite against Scholz and make the run-off more difficult, or whether his experience and name-recognition will carry him across the finish line.

