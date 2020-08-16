(Bloomberg) --

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz proposed extending job-preserving subsidies during the coronavirus crisis to 24 months, saying the measure would cost the government an extra 10 billion euros ($12 billion) or less.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government introduced short-time compensation to shield workers and companies in Germany from massive job cuts during the pandemic. The benefit, normally limited to 12 months, covers as much as 67% of salary for households with children and increases after six months.

Asked on a television program on Sunday whether the cost of the extended coverage would be closer to 100 billion euros or 10 billion euros, Scholz said “around the latter possibility — somewhat less.”

Germany’s number of short-time workers is several times higher than during the 2008-2009 recession caused by the global financial crisis, though Ifo institute economists estimate the number fell to 5.6 million in July from about 7 million in May.

