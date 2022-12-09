(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s bill for new floating liquefied natural gas terminals is ballooning, with the cost now more than three times higher than initially budgeted.

The facilities are estimated to cost €9.7 billion ($10.2 billion) for the period from 2022 — when the first units are set to start — until 2038, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said at regular government news conference in Berlin Friday.

“These costs will then be offset against income from regasification fees, which of course would only start flowing when they go into operation,” she said. “Of course we can’t see into the future and they could of course change.”

The price tag of the terminals, which Germany is investing in to replace Russian gas, was already more than twice as high as the €3 billion in the program’s initial budget, according to estimates that Economy Minister Robert Habeck gave less than three weeks ago.

The government in Berlin has chartered five floating LNG terminals, with two due to go into operation this winter. However, the plans to start imports as early this month are already at risk of being derailed by the weather.

Once operational, the facilities will be able to cover around one third of Germany’s current gas demand, according to a government estimate. However, the fuel will also come at a cost, with prices for gas expected to stay at elevated levels until new supply arrives by the middle of the decade.

