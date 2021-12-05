(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s Free Democrats overwhelmingly supported a coalition deal with the Social Democrats and Greens, bringing the party one step closer to governing Europe’s biggest economy.

The pro-business FDP backed the 177-page pact outlining the government’s plan for the next four years with 92% of votes at a special party conference in Berlin.

The SPD already approved the deal at a meeting Saturday, while the Greens are waiting for the results of a membership ballot that will conclude on Monday and is also likely to endorse the agreement.

The new government will be headed by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who is set to be sworn in Wednesday, replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor. FDP Chairman Christian Lindner is slated to become finance minister.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.