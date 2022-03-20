(Bloomberg) --

Just as Covid-related restrictions were set to end, Germany’s states are using a grace period offered by the federal government to push “Freedom Day” into early April.

Germany’s top health official had defended the decision to lift most restrictions even as infections reach new highs. But states had the ability to delay the move until April 2, and they’re using that option in most instances.

The country began easing its restrictions in February and most of the remaining federally-set measures formally expired on Saturday, with masks only compulsory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach earlier said the government couldn’t justify maintaining broad restrictions on citizens’ freedoms if the health system was in no danger of becoming overloaded.

German Health Chief Defends Easing as Covid Cases Hit Record

Still, Germany registered another record number of new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with almost 300,000 infections reported. The infection rate hit a new high on Saturday for the eighth straight day, before retreating slightly on Sunday, when just under 132,000 new infections occurred.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Thursday that the rising infection rate is “not good news.” Still, the number of people in intensive-care units is at less than half the level it was at the end of 2021 and projected to continue falling. Hospital admissions are also down sharply.

Recent German deaths from Covid-19 haven’t followed case numbers higher, but instead have receded from a recent peak in December -- which was in turn far below levels of early 2021, before vaccines were widely available.

Many states relaxed their rules somewhat this weekend. Bavaria, for example, scrapped attendance limits at events and again allowed dancing and music at restaurants. The popular tourist region of Schleswig-Holstein is again allowing restaurant visits and hotel stays, regardless of vaccination status.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.