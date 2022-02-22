(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

Germany’s new Finance Minister Christian Lindner has sent a signal on how far he’s willing to loosen his country’s traditionally conservative economic and fiscal policies at the moment: not that much

Tensions between Russia and the West are amplifying risks to the global recovery, from higher energy prices to a further strain on supply chains, Bloomberg Economics writes

Hungary’s central bank will continue raising interest rates after government-imposed price caps on everything from food to fuel failed to slow inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month

Most of the world hates inflation. For London-based Nikhil Choraria and a small band of traders, it’s an opportunity

A board of independent economic advisers said the German government should break out of its tendency to issue mainly short-term bonds

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will retain emergency powers for at least a few more days because of ongoing threats, even after police cleared all blockades across the country

China is planning more tax cuts this year than in 2021 and pledged to step up support to struggling local governments to compensate for weaker revenues, according to the nation’s finance minister

