(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s full natural-gas inventories likely mean that Europe’s largest economy will avoid a shortfall in the coming months — absent a severe Arctic chill — according to an industry group

“For the upcoming winter, the complete filling means that only extremely cold temperatures under current conditions could lead to a gas shortage,” Sebastian Heinermann, managing director of German gas-storage organization INES, said in a statement.

The country’s stockpiles earlier this month reached 100% capacity, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show. The continent has hoarded the fuel in an effort to avoid a replay of its energy crisis after Russia cut pipeline supplies in the fallout of its war in Ukraine. Imports of liquefied natural gas have surged recently.

Reduced demand — a holdover from the crisis — and mild weather have also helped to conserve gas. Much of the continent is expected to see warmer-than-usual temperatures well into the middle of November, forecaster Maxar Technologies said in a daily report.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.