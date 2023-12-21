(Bloomberg) -- Connecting Germany’s energy network to its growing list of liquefied natural gas import hubs is likely to cost about €4.4 billion ($4.8 billion), according to the country’s grid operators.

After Europe’s largest economy was crippled when Russia curbed pipeline gas shipments, Berlin fast-tracked the expansion of LNG terminals last year to open alternative supply routes. With three now in operation and three more to open this winter, the country still faces bottlenecks if it can’t quickly get the supercooled fuel carried by seagoing vessels pumped into onshore networks.

The latest development plan involves building 951 kilometers (591 miles) of new gas lines by 2032 and adding as much as 164 megawatts of compressor capacity, according to the report approved by energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur and published Thursday.

The plan revises a draft the regulator approved last year before Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Consequently, 82 projects have been added to make the grid fit for non-Russian imports, including border infrastructure upgrades to handle LNG transported from other European harbors.

Other “LNGplus” scenarios are also outlined in the report, such as more gas getting imported via southern routes and not just through the country’s north coast terminals. The models also foresee a 20% reduction in German gas demand by 2032 — which includes a blended supply with 5% hydrogen — that will mean less pipe infrastructure is required.

BNetzA acknowledges the possibility of demand falling even faster, and some experts have said as much as 90% of the distribution network could be decommissioned by 2045. Meanwhile, the grid operators also say that about 2,000 kilometers of their pipes could be switched to hydrogen.

