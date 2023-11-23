(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that his country’s constitutional limit on net new borrowing weakens its economy and called for radical reform.

“We have voluntarily tied our hands behind our backs and are going into a boxing match. Is this how we want to win?” Habeck said in a speech at the Green party convention in Karlsruhe on Thursday. “The others are wrapping horseshoes in their gloves; we don’t even have our arms free.”

Habeck was speaking after Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the liberal Free Democratic party announced hours earlier that he will present a revised 2023 budget next week. That move will force Lindner to suspend the constitutional limit on net new borrowing for a fourth consecutive year.

Lindner views himself as a guardian of Germany’s fiscal stability and previously insisted on the restoration of the rule after it was suspended for three years because of the pandemic and energy crisis. He has so far ruled out a complete removal or fundamental reform of the limit.

“An unchanged debt rule prevents investments and climate protection, it weakens the German economy in times of need,” Habeck said.

