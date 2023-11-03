(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed back against doubts that Europe’s largest economy can phase out coal by 2030 after ramping up its use in the aftermath of the energy crisis.

It is “absolutely” the plan to switch off all coal plants by 2030 — eight years earlier than the current legal date, the Green politician said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Anna Edwards in London. Earlier this week, his coalition partner Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that until it’s clear that energy is available and affordable, “we should end dreams of phasing out coal-fired power in 2030”.

The country’s three ruling parties agreed in their coalition treaty two years ago to “ideally” exit the fossil fuel by 2030. However, Germany was among the hardest hit in last year’s energy crisis kicked off by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as it had to wean itself off Russian pipeline gas.

To ensure sufficient power supply this winter, the country has again ramped up coal generation. Habeck argued old lignite plants will form part of the energy mix for “a little bit longer,” but that the installation of several liquefied natural gas terminals means energy security issues are “more or less solved.”

Habeck said that the most important decision toward reaching the 2030 goal had already been made on the European Union level by increasing the cost of emitting on carbon dioxide.

“That means that the market will solve the problem,” he said. “I think past 2030 you won’t earn money with coal power plants anymore.”

The Vice Chancellor also commented on one of the most high profile debacles currently affecting the German industrial landscape, with Siemens Energy AG in talks with the German government about securing as much as €16 billion ($17 billion) in state guarantees after problems at its wind-turbine unit.

“Siemens Energy has a huge amount of orders,” Habeck said. “So they don’t need cash. They need a guarantee that they can do the work. It’s different and we are talks with everyone to solve this situation.”

