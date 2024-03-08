(Bloomberg) -- German industrial production rose in January for the first time in nine months, though its protracted weakness has probably already dragged Europe’s largest economy into a recession.

The gauge increased 1% from December, led by construction, the statistics office said Friday, after a bigger-than-previously reported decline the prior month. Within manufacturing, chemicals, food and machine output all rose, but carmakers saw a sharp decline.

The overall level of production remains close to the lowest level since 2020 at a time when Germany’s manufacturing sector is struggling to shake off a protracted downturn.

A release Thursday showed factory orders dropped sharply in January following an uptick in December.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said that the first hard data for 2024 signals the German economy “is bottoming out.” Still, that won’t be enough to prevent a first-quarter contraction, he said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The increase in the production index at the beginning of the year is a longed-for break from months of industrial decline. However, gloomy survey data bode ill for industrial activity in the coming months and suggest the slowdown will likely resume soon.”

—Martin Ademmer, economist. For full react, click here

Germany was the only Group of Seven country to see gross domestic product decline in 2023, with its underperformance weighing on the wider 20-nation euro zone.

The Bundesbank has warned of a contraction in the first quarter, after a 0.3% fall in the final three months of 2023. That would mean a first recession since the pandemic, though the central bank doesn’t envisage a severe downturn.

Recent days have seen several economists trim their forecasts: On Thursday, Germany’s DIW said it now expects no growth at all in 2024. The government, too, is less optimistic. It has slashed its prediction for this year to just 0.2% — a much flatter rebound than the 1.3% it saw a few months back.

The ruling coalition is stitching together a package of measures totaling about €7 billion to try to lift the economy out of its slump. Last month, an unexpected drop in S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index for the industrial sector signaled a deepening downturn.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg.

